North Somerset AC shine in Youth Development League win

Published: 12:00 PM June 21, 2021

North Somerset AC claimed a superb win at the first National Youth Development League meeting of the season at Yate.

The youngsters from school years six to nine saw off Yate & District, Bristol & West and Team Bath with some amazing performances led by an under-13 club record for debutant Billy S in the 75m of 10.23 seconds, ranked 10th in the UK.

Under-13 Joseph F controlled his 1200m race from beginning to end to win in 3.48.39, ranking him third in the UK and both relay teams went close to 10-year-old records on their first outings.

Martha H continues to impress, running away with the 75m (10.51), and Holly B won the long jump (4.31m) to rank inside the UK top 10.

Heidi M showed a clean pair of heels to her 1200m rivals, winning by 50m in 4.13.45.

George L was just two centimetres outside his own shot put record with 13.51m, while under-15 Rosa F won the 75m hurdles (12.81) and then debuting in the pole vault (2.50m).

Hannah B won the discus (20.88m), as Conor H won the high jump (1.45m).

North Somerset AC's under-13 girls' relay squad in action - Credit: NSAC

*A fourth place finish in the first Avon League event of the season does not begin to tell the story of the day.

Billy S set a league record in the under-13 boys' 75m, as did Joseph F in the 1200m, ranking him ninth in the UK, and Rosa F in the under-15 girls' triple jump, ranking her first in the UK.

And there were club records for George L in the under-15 boys' shot, Rosa F in the triple jump and Chrissie B in the under-20 women's hammer.

Under-13 Holly B cleardd 1.47m in the high jump and had three very close attempts at Ruby D's 1.49m league record to rank first in the UK.

There were stunning sprint times for under-20 Sam P, under-17 Ryan Baldwin and under-13 Martha H, who is now joint first in the UK for year six pupils.

Heidi M produced a mature and controlled 1200m race in another highlight and George L hit a milestone in the shot putt with a massive 14.00m, ranking him third in UK.

Four NSAC girls competed in high jump, with three reaching 1.50m, as a total of 37 personal bests were set.

For more info on NSAC, visit www.nsac.org.uk and/or email contact@nsac.org.uk.