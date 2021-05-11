North Somerset AC youngsters impress at Yeovil

Published: 9:00 AM May 11, 2021

North Somerset AC members competed at an event in Yeovil - Credit: Chris Millard/NSAC

North Somerset AC saw 16 of their athletes take on a strong wind at Yeovil for a day of middle distance racing.

The 1500m saw every runner record a personal best, while others enjoyed excellent debuts.

The highlight was a fabulous run by Heidi M, who as a first-year under-13 ran 5.17.92, as debutants Ben C (4.42.80) and Logan H (4.43.53) showed great maturity against quality opponents.

Also in action were Jimmy B (5.26.98), Joe S (5.14.39), Kyle B (5.13.31), Jacob F (5.04.11), Will L (5.16.17), Jude W (5.10.03), Paddy H (5.01.78), Will S (4.53.38) and Elliot J (4.46.84).

The 800m races saw Keira D go close to a personal best with 2.20.68, as multi-eventer Steph B clocked 2.38.15 after finishing third in the long jump with 4.80m.

Two under-20s competed in the 3000m and both ran well in difficult conditions to smash their personal bests.

Ollie L clocked 9.10, while Jamie VDV set a new club record of 9.04.

A few field events also took place, with George I just short of his personal best in the triple jump with 11.43.

For more information about the club visit nsac.org.uk or email contact@nsac.org.uk.