Club records for North Somerset athletes on return

Published: 2:00 PM May 2, 2021

The first weekend of meaningful competition for over a year saw plenty of club records for North Somerset AC athletes.

In Yeovil, Chrissie B broke her existing under-20 hammer record with a throw of 30.91m.

Steph B, competing in three events, narrowly missed out on the u20 javelin record with a personal best throw of 21.79m and backed this up with another pb of 5.07m in the long jump.

She also managed a 1.46m leap in the high jump, while Rosa F posted a massive new pb in the u15 long jump of 4.89m

In Exeter, Sam H ran away from the field in the 1200m to clock a personal best and u17 club record of 3.29.81, as Keira D also impressed with a personal best and u17 club record of 3.56.11 minutes.

George I, despite running into a 3.8m headwind in the 100m hurdles, recorded a personal best and narrowly missed the u17 club record with a time of 15.70 seconds.

The record is sure to be his with more favourable conditions and he backed this up with another personal best in the long jump of 5.19m.

North Somerset AC returned to Yeovil for the Bill Whistlecroft Spring Series but a windy, and at times wet venue, made for difficult conditions.

Seven athletes attended and came away with six personal bests and two club records.

In the u15 boys, George L demonstrated his potential with a massive 13.53m personal best and club record in the shot.

In the u17 boys' 100m hurdles George I improved his personal best to 15.61 seconds, closing in on the long-standing club record of 15.49 seconds from Henry C.

Also in the u17 group, Sam H improved his 800m personal best significantly with 2.02.74, suggesting a sub two-minute run is only months away with the right conditions.

In the u17 girls, Keira D posted an excellent 2.19.83 in her 800m, again confident this time will drop as the season unfolds.

And in the under-20 women's category, Steph B broke the club 400m hurdles record with a personal best of 68.26 and also broke her personal best in the shot with 8.59m.

James V broke two minutes for the first time over 800m, with an impressive 1.58.72 and Pip M, competing for the first time in over 18 months, ran a time of 19.79 in her race.

North Somerset AC can be found on www.nsac.org.uk or by emailing contact@nsac.org.uk.