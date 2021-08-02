Medal joy for North Somerset athletes at English Schools Championships

Published: 5:00 PM August 2, 2021

North Somerset AC's George L, who won shot put gold at the English Schools' Championships, with coach Bruce - Credit: NSAC

North Somerset AC youngsters reached unprecedented heights with an amazing set of performances at the English Schools' Championships at Manchester.

A small number of athletes are selected to represent Avon, based on performances earlier in the season, and just making the squad is an amazing achievement.

Over the previous 17 years, North Somerset AC have had many top-eight finishes, but only one medal.

Multi-talented Rosa F was seventh in the long jump, having added over 80cms to her personal best with a 5.17m leap and, highly ranked in combined events, pole vault and triple jump, national success awaits.

A 12-centimetre personal best of 1.62m for Ruby D in the high jump deservedly won a bronze medal, breaking Ada'ora's North Somerset's club record after an impressive return for some high quality training with coach Joy.

North Somerset AC's Ruby D with her bronze medal at the English Schools' Championships - Credit: NSAC

And in the shot put, there was a gold medal for George L, who had shown amazing commitment with coach Bruce in the weeks building up to the event, and had the five top scores of the day and a best of 14.92m, some 78cm clear of the field.

Former North Somerset AC member Nyree P added to the success with a silver medal in the pole vault after a personal best 3.50m clearance, which will hopefully lead to an England appearance in the next few weeks.

Head coach Chris Millard said: "Massive thank you to all the support team who look after the athletes on the day, and ensure they get to build on their club training due to them being well looked after."

North Somerset AC is always looking for talented individuals to join their squad of athletes. If you think you are quick, strong or powerful enough, get in touch with Millard on contact@nsac.org.uk or visit www.nsac.org.uk.