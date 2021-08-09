News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset athletes show record-breaking form

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM August 9, 2021   
North Somerset AC's Alice BM with her gold medal at Exeter

North Somerset AC's Alice BM with her gold medal at Exeter - Credit: NSAC

North Somerset Athletic Club endurance athletes have been ranked highly on national lists after recent performances.

A personal best and club record in the 5,000m was the reward for top level under-23 athlete Ellie W at the BMC Grand Prix in Loughborough.

A time of 16 minutes 38.42 seconds ranks her 12th at the distance across the UK and she is also seventh in the 3,000m.

A fantastic run by Alice BM at the British Milers Club South West Championships at Exeter saw her clinch gold.

A time of 10 minutes 32 seconds for the 3,000m was a big personal best and club under-20 record.

