North Somerset athletes show best form, break records

Published: 1:00 PM June 7, 2021

North Somerset AC members set club records and personal bests during a busy week of competition.

A squad of 21 attended the BMC meeting at Millfield, with eight 800m personal bests recorded.

Under-17s Sam H and Mary H clocked 2.00.19 and 2.49.02 respectively, while under-15s Jacob F (2.20.85), Jude W (2.25.95), Lyla B (2.37.29), Mila D (2.41.78) and Sophia B (2.47.17) also beat old marks.

Under-13 Leo D ran his fastest yet at 2.41.78.

There were 1500m bests for under-17s Will S (4.46.43), Alex B (4.56.11), under-15s Seb L (4.45.93), Joe S (5.01.75) and Archie R (5.14.00) and under-13s Joe F (4.48.29) and Felix A (5.11.74).

You may also want to watch:

Ben C (4.34.79), Logan H (4.41.11), Patrick H (4.58.01) and Heidi M (5.18.08) were also in action over 1500m.

Completing the squad were 3000m duo Will C, who set a personal best 9.05.63 in the under-20 race, and under-23 Ellie W (9.46.62).

Meanwhile, at the England U20 Combined Events Championship in Bedford, Stephanie B recorded a personal best and North Somerset AC club record of 3805 points in the heptathlon to finish 17th overall.

She ran the 200m in 26.60, the 800m in 2.27.95 and 100m hurdles in 17.69, cleared 1.44m in the high jump, reached 4.92 in the long jump and threw the shot 8.20 and javelin 21.49.

Another 13 personal bests were recorded at the BMC meeting in Exeter, including over 800m for under-23 Matt H (2.05.04), under-17s Keira D (2.18.95) and under-15s Elliot J (2.15.48), Jacob F (2.24.46) and Jude W (2.28.17). Under-17 Sam H (2.04.41) also ran.

In the 1500m, under-13 Joseph F (4.55.41), under-15s Ben C (4.33.61), Logan H (4.39.91), Seb L (4.53.85), Alex B (4.57.42), Patrick H (4.57.61) and Reuben W (5.00.95) all clocked bests along with under-17 Kyle B (5.00.65).

At the Exeter Open, George I ran 15.69 in 100m hurdles and recorded 4.93 in the long jump, while Rosa F clocked 14.27 in the 100m and 4.79 in long jump.

The pair were also in action at the Cheltenham Open, where George set a club under-17 record for the triple jump with 12.08, while clocking 15.08 in the hurdles, as Rosa managed a personal best 4.91 in the long jump.

Finally, at the Devon Open in Braunton, under-23 athlete Charlie Bates clocked 11.95 for the 100m into a headwind and 24.11 for the 200m.