North Somerset AC youngsters showing best form

Published: 3:00 PM May 25, 2021

In spite of torrential rain at Exeter, a total of five personal bests proved a great return for North Somerset AC members.

In the under-15 event Rosa F impressed with a long jump of 4.68m, closing in on the five-metre milestone that decent conditions will surely bring.

This was backed up with a pb of 13.81 seconds over 100m, while Ruby D improved her long jump best to 4.28m and her 100m best to 14.14, capping a busy day with 1.35m in the high jump.

In the under-17 event, Keira D came close to her 800m best and club record with 2.20.82, while Hannah W improved her best with 2.50.03.

George I improved his 100m best to 12.44 and clocked a solid 16.06 in the 100m hurdles.

Charlie B clocked 11.81 in the senior 100m and 24.67 in the 200m in his first outing of the year, while Stephanie B competed at the Gloucester County Championships and lowered the club's 100m hurdles record to 17.6, adding 7.87 in the shot.

In the under-17 category at Swindon, George I continued to threaten the club's 100m hurdles record with a rapid 15.88, as Steph B ran 17.78 in the under-20 women's event.

League events are due to start soon, with more information available at nsac.org.uk or by email at contact@nsac.org.uk.