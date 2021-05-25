News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

North Somerset AC youngsters showing best form

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM May 25, 2021   
North Somerset AC members competed at an event in Yeovil

North Somerset AC members competed at an event in Yeovil - Credit: Chris Millard/NSAC

In spite of torrential rain at Exeter, a total of five personal bests proved a great return for North Somerset AC members.

In the under-15 event Rosa F impressed with a long jump of 4.68m, closing in on the five-metre milestone that decent conditions will surely bring.

This was backed up with a pb of 13.81 seconds over 100m, while Ruby D improved her long jump best to 4.28m and her 100m best to 14.14, capping a busy day with 1.35m in the high jump.

In the under-17 event, Keira D came close to her 800m best and club record with 2.20.82, while Hannah W improved her best with 2.50.03.

George I improved his 100m best to 12.44 and clocked a solid 16.06 in the 100m hurdles.

You may also want to watch:

Charlie B clocked 11.81 in the senior 100m and 24.67 in the 200m in his first outing of the year, while Stephanie B competed at the Gloucester County Championships and lowered the club's 100m hurdles record to 17.6, adding 7.87 in the shot.

In the under-17 category at Swindon, George I continued to threaten the club's 100m hurdles record with a rapid 15.88, as Steph B ran 17.78 in the under-20 women's event.

Most Read

  1. 1 Garden waste service goes live
  2. 2 Family unearths bomb shelter in garden
  3. 3 Work on new Nailsea housing development to start in June
  1. 4 Yatton youngsters battle Nailsea & Backwell rivals
  2. 5 Tributes pour in for well-loved Portishead historian Sandy Tebbutt
  3. 6 Police hunt for driver who fled scene after crashing into field off M5
  4. 7 New North Somerset primary school appoints first headteacher
  5. 8 Clevedon United girls end season on winning note
  6. 9 Opening of North Somerset Tidal Trail moves a step closer
  7. 10 Explore North Somerset's micropubs

League events are due to start soon, with more information available at nsac.org.uk or by email at contact@nsac.org.uk.

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harbourside Family Practice

Patients in North Somerset to benefit from GP practices working together

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Community comes together with lockdown art project

Arts & Culture

Family delighted as Clevedon Cobra given permanent home

Carrington Walker

person
The crossing aims to make it safer for people who are walking and cycling to cross the busy B3128. 

New crossing to improve safety on Festival Way cycle path

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Tom Allen

Comedy

Star-studded line-up for Bristol Comedy Gardens

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus