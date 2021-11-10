North Somerset AC top junior sections in first Cross-Country event of season

Oliver F won the under-11 event in style for North Somerset Athletics Club. - Credit: Richard Finch

North Somerset Athletics Club had an an amazing first event of the Cross-Country season by topping the junior sections at Cardiff's Llandaff fields last month.

More than 70 North Somerset AC athletes competed across the age groups, and were prominent throughout their races against Swansea, Wells, Cardiff, Westbury Harriers, Carmarthen and Bristol

The club had three under-11 boys in the top 10 with Oliver F came in first, followed by Edward S in fourth and four places down was Sam B.

Blythe M finished in seventh of the under-11 girls, while Joseph F, in third, and Felix A, in eighth, both came home in the 10 top 10 of the under-13 boys.

Heidi M finished in sixth of the under-13 girls, while Herbie C and Ben C finished in fourth and eighth of the under-15 boys.

Alice BM finished in fifth place of the under-20 women, while Ellie W came in second of the under-23 women.

North Somerset AC trio Joseph F, Felix A and Euan M in the under-13 event. - Credit: Richard Finch

The under-11 boys A team finished in first, while the B and C teams finished in fourth and 18th place.

There was more podium finishes as the under-11 girls A team finished in second place, while the B team ended the race in 22nd place.

Like the under-11 girls, the under-13 boys A team finished runners-up and the B side came home in 26th place.

The under-13 girls A and B teams finished in 12th and 32nd place, while the under-15 boys A, B, C and D sides all finished in the top 20.

The A and B teams arrived in third and fourth, while C completed the top 10 with a ninth place finish. The D side finished in 19th.

The under-15 girls A and B teams finished in ninth and 26th place, while the under-17s men's A side finished in 10th place.

The under-17s women's A team finished in 17th, while both under-20 Men A and B teams finished inside the top 15 with second and 13th place respectively.

The under-20s women's A team finished in seventh place to make it day to remember for North Somerset Athletics Club.

Ellie W in the under-23 event for North Somerset Athletics Club. - Credit: Chris Millard

Head coach Chris Millard said; "It's always a pleasure being able to attend the Cross-Country events. No matter what the weather, NSAC bring a vibrancy and bounce that is infectious.

"The next event is a hilly challenge in Brecon, mid November. We already have 70 plus athletes signed up, and look certain to build on this early success as the anticipation mounts for the best-ever Cross-Country season.

"Coaches Julian Emery and Russ Forsbrook, and their team, have prepared the athletes well. Exciting times!"