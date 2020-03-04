Advanced search

North Somerset's youngsters keep Gwent League dreams on course at Chepstow races

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 March 2020

North Somerset AC's under-11 boys at the Gwent Cross-Country League in Chepstow

North Somerset AC's under-11 boys at the Gwent Cross-Country League in Chepstow

Archant

North Somerset AC youngsters are in in a strong position for Gwent Cross-Country League honours after a fine display at Chepstow Racecourse.

Phoebe C led the under-11 girls home in 23rd place, with Sophie C close behind in 40th.

Olive L (52), Isobel J (59), Gabriella S (56), Lois P (61), Mia D (79) and Eva C (109) packed well and gained valuable experience.

The under-11 boys had their best result of the season, finishing second thanks to Felix A (12), Joseph F (14), James B (27) and Euen M (32).

They were supported by Alfie F (39), Elijah LH (41), Gene R (69), Luke C (73), Zach Y (76), Finn MS (83) and Jacob T (84).

The under-13 girls were led home by consistent Lyla B (25), as Millie R (32), Mia D (36), Eva G (38), Jasmine W (41) and Harriet B (50) gave support.

And the under-13 boys ran well again to ensure a two-point lead going into the final match.

Herbie C was an excellent fifth, as Elliot J battled to 12th and Patrick H (15) and Jude W (21) had their best runs of the season.

Jacob F (29), James T (34), Joseph S (51), Will L (52), Krisham TP (53), Stan B (59) and Zeki H (61) completed their team.

The under-15 boys saw Louie B (13), Charles B (14) and Will S (18) inside the top 20, as Ollie C pulled out with an injury, and Ollie A (30) as the fourth scorer on his return from a skiing trip.

Alexander B (35), Ben M (39) and Kyle B (51) all had great runs to leave the team in the top there with one race to go.

The under-17 boys had five of their team in action at the South West Schools' Championships in Bournemouth, but all four of their scorers had their best races of the season to keep the team in pole position ahead of the last round in Swansea.

Max Davies was a brilliant 13th, ahead of Harry Sinclair's season best 19th, as Callum Day (21) and Alistair Sinclair (23) gave able support, ahead of Flyn Pankow (30), Theo Edwards (32) and Max Shield (34).

Alex Collins was the club's sole under-20 runner and secured valuable points in 10th place, with Sam Gentry, Will Cheek and Matt Howard at the South West Schools' event.

Olivia Maidment was the sole club runner in the under-15 girls' race and ran strongly to finish in 28th, as Victoria Pearson finished the tough course in style to come home 21st in the under-17 race.

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset’s youngsters keep Gwent League dreams on course at Chepstow races

North Somerset AC's under-11 boys at the Gwent Cross-Country League in Chepstow

North Somerset AC youngsters pass South West Schools’ test

North Somerset AC youngsters helped Avon win gold in the senior boys' race at the South West Schools' Cross-Country Championships

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Bristol Airport reassure customers amid Flybe collapse

Flybe

Reeds Rains wins Best Estate Agency Guide award

Reeds Rains in Clevedon has been recognised for its services.Picture: Tracey Fowler
Drive 24