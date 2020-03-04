North Somerset's youngsters keep Gwent League dreams on course at Chepstow races

North Somerset AC's under-11 boys at the Gwent Cross-Country League in Chepstow Archant

North Somerset AC youngsters are in in a strong position for Gwent Cross-Country League honours after a fine display at Chepstow Racecourse.

Phoebe C led the under-11 girls home in 23rd place, with Sophie C close behind in 40th.

Olive L (52), Isobel J (59), Gabriella S (56), Lois P (61), Mia D (79) and Eva C (109) packed well and gained valuable experience.

The under-11 boys had their best result of the season, finishing second thanks to Felix A (12), Joseph F (14), James B (27) and Euen M (32).

They were supported by Alfie F (39), Elijah LH (41), Gene R (69), Luke C (73), Zach Y (76), Finn MS (83) and Jacob T (84).

The under-13 girls were led home by consistent Lyla B (25), as Millie R (32), Mia D (36), Eva G (38), Jasmine W (41) and Harriet B (50) gave support.

And the under-13 boys ran well again to ensure a two-point lead going into the final match.

Herbie C was an excellent fifth, as Elliot J battled to 12th and Patrick H (15) and Jude W (21) had their best runs of the season.

Jacob F (29), James T (34), Joseph S (51), Will L (52), Krisham TP (53), Stan B (59) and Zeki H (61) completed their team.

The under-15 boys saw Louie B (13), Charles B (14) and Will S (18) inside the top 20, as Ollie C pulled out with an injury, and Ollie A (30) as the fourth scorer on his return from a skiing trip.

Alexander B (35), Ben M (39) and Kyle B (51) all had great runs to leave the team in the top there with one race to go.

The under-17 boys had five of their team in action at the South West Schools' Championships in Bournemouth, but all four of their scorers had their best races of the season to keep the team in pole position ahead of the last round in Swansea.

Max Davies was a brilliant 13th, ahead of Harry Sinclair's season best 19th, as Callum Day (21) and Alistair Sinclair (23) gave able support, ahead of Flyn Pankow (30), Theo Edwards (32) and Max Shield (34).

Alex Collins was the club's sole under-20 runner and secured valuable points in 10th place, with Sam Gentry, Will Cheek and Matt Howard at the South West Schools' event.

Olivia Maidment was the sole club runner in the under-15 girls' race and ran strongly to finish in 28th, as Victoria Pearson finished the tough course in style to come home 21st in the under-17 race.