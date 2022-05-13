Record-breaking North Somerset AC keep on delivering success

North Somerset Athletics Club members, from left to right, Keira D, athletes at Cardiff 5K, George and Bruce and Holly and Connor. - Credit: North Somerset AC

After only a few weeks of the track and field season, a total of 28 club records have already been recorded by North Somerset Athletic Club athletes.

At their recent Cardiff 5k road race, a total of six records were recorded.

In the M40 category, Alan Baker finished with a superb time of 15 minutes and 56 seconds while in the senior women, Ellie Wallace came home in an extremely impressive time of 15 minutes and 19 seconds.

In the under-20 women's race, Alice Bridger-Morales clocked a a time of 18 minutes and in the under-15s boys' the record went to the talented Joseph F with 16.43.

Next to follow was the under-13 boys and Euan M clocked 19.30, but the most impressive was by nine-year-old Oliver F who ran an almost unbelievable 18.17 to take nearly two minutes off the previous best for the under-11 boys.

Another incredible record was broken by Martha H at the Mendip Open meeting at Millfield School, as she broke the North Somerset AC 100m record, set by Welsh international Bethan W in 2007, when she clocked 13 seconds.

This ranks Martha second in the UK and first in England and, with the rest of the track and field season to go, she has a real shot at going sub-13 seconds.

At the Gloucester Open, Endurance Lead Coach Julian Emery broke the M50 3,000m record with a time of 10 minutes and 15.3 seconds.

At the Bill Whistlecroft Spring Open in Yeovil, two more records were broken.

George L was competing in the under-17 men's shot put and produced a mighty effort of 14.48m to hit the qualifying mark for the English Schools' to rank him fifth in the United Kingdom.

Keira D smashed her personal best in the 800m to beat the club record by four seconds with 2.12.86, another English Schools' mark ranking her eighth in the UK.

Holly B and Conor H attended a high quality combined events meeting at Yeovil, setting a combined 11 personal bests and finishing fifth and ninth respectively.

