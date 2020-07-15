North Somerset Athletic Club members rise to the 24-hour pier relay challenge

North Somerset Athletic Club members took on the 24-hour pier relay in Weston Archant

North Somerset Athletic Club and Academy youngsters completed the 24-hour relay on Weston’s Grand Pier.

The sixth running of the event saw athletes and families working together, with more than 150 under-18s taking part.

Nine athletes, including six aged 13-15, stayed for the whole event, including Herbie A, Will S, Mary H, Stan H, Conor H, Charlie H, Bonita W, Sophie M and Chris M, as well as helpers Eloise S, Tony B, Ian W and Adele S.

The weather was mostly kind, although the nighttime shift had to contend with strong winds and rain, but the money raised will be used for development at Clevedon School, equipment at NSAC and the Childrens Hospice South West.

The previous five events had seen upward of £40,000 raised and supported the building of training facilities at Clevedon School, with this year’s adding another £10,000-plus to the total.

Many of the NSAC youngsters raised in excess of £150 each for their efforts on the pier and will receive trophies, an invite to the cheque presentation and free vouchers for future NSAC Fundays.

Well done to Samuel B, Bonita W, Zac B, Issy H, Elijah L-H, Toby A, William B-W, Hannah B, Joe B, Serena B, Molly C, Tom C, Ewan D, Zoe E, Emily F, Jeremy K, Pip M, Sophie M, Chris M, Amy T and Georgia W for their fundraising efforts.

Of those taking part, 11-year-old Molly said: “I hoped to do 50 laps at the pier relay. On Saturday I did 31, half marathon length which was great.

“I came back on Sunday wanting to go for full marathon length so really pushed myself, even if I had to walk some, and I got the 61 laps – 26.3 miles!

“I was really happy and enjoyed running the relay with everyone.”

Conor clocked up 43.2k as one of the 24-hour heroes, fuelled by pizza, chips and snacks, and 11-year-old Joe ran 10 miles (24 laps), the furthest he has ever run.

Olivia C, 10, ran five miles and Jessica-Mai, also 10, ran her first 10k to raise an amazing amount of sponsorship.

Leo E, 12, ran 10 miles in two hours from 6-8am and now wants to take on a half marathon, while 10-year-olds Zachary (10.5k) and Ranoplh (8.5k), with dad Tat (8k) and mum Catherine (8k), combined for 35k between 7-8pm.

Tom B ran 10.5k and Isla B 4.9k, while Tony B managed 21k between 12.45-3.15am despite the wind and rain.

Max W, 11, ran 9k and Josh W, 8, nearly 7k as Will S covered a marathon distance over 24 hours and Joe S managed a half marathon in three spells, while parent Andrew S managed eight miles between 4-6am.

Joseph F, 10, ran 15k non-stop as brother Oliver, 7, completed 10k and Zac B managed just over 9k in an hour, as little brother Ruben made it to 3.5k, his furthest yet.

Emily F, 13, ran 15 laps on Saturday and another 16 the next day for around 11.5k as Isobel O, 8, managed 12 laps in an hour and big brother Max, 10, pushed on for 16 laps alongside three-year-old cousin Hugo, who managed three laps.

Twins William and Edward B-W ran 15 and 14 laps respectively, with Jeremy K covering a half marathon distance in two one-hour spells.

And Chris R managed 10k, as Millie R covered 9.5k, with Ben H and Henry H clocking up 6.2 miles each.

Bertie, 11, began at 9am on Sunday and managed 10k non-stop, before setting his sights on completing the full 24 hours at some point in future.

Eight-year-old James H managed 12 laps in an hour, while Elwood ran 13 laps on Saturday and seven on Sunday for approximately six miles.

Finally, Ewan D, 11, completed 18 laps and Adam D managed to go further than ever before to ru nhis first 10k.