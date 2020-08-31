New tennis courses for youngsters

Youngsters enjoying tennis at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club (pic Nicholas Walsh) Archant

New 14-week courses will start at North Somerset Tennis Academy and Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club in the coming days.

North Somerset Tennis Academy starts a new 14-week programme on September 5

Three to 16-year-olds can follow the NSTA programme at Clevedon Seafront from Saturday (September 5) and Clevedon LTC, following on from successful junior summer camps in July, invites children aged five to 16 from Monday September 7.

A free taster session is being offered by NSTA from 9am-1pm, with rackets provided and prizes on the day from t-shirts to rackets.

Meanwhile, Clevedon’s LTA level three head coach Michael Rakosi and his team will teach the technical and tactical skills, as well as sportsmanship, physical and mental strength.

The activity schedule is designed to ensure younger children remain excited, committed and entertained, after lots of positive feedback recently.

Alison Scott said: “My daughter Ella had a lovely time at the tennis camp. She came home telling me of all the fun she had and made several new friends.”

For more details about junior coaching visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/ClevedonLawnTennisClub/Coaching/JuniorCoaching or email Michael Rakosi at rakosi@btinternet.com or call 07748 157229.

For more information or to book your child’s place on the NSTA programme contact head coach Stuart Bannerman on 07593 456869 or email stuart@n-somersettennis.com.