Advanced search

Netball sessions have re-opened in different parts of North Somerset in Nailsea, Weston and Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 July 2020

Netball’s netfit style sessions are open again for anyone from the age of eight onwards all over North Somerset. Picture: Lynne Giles

Netball’s netfit style sessions are open again for anyone from the age of eight onwards all over North Somerset. Picture: Lynne Giles

Archant

Netball is once again open with netfit style sessions running all over North Somerset in Nailsea, Weston and Clevedon, for children between the ages of eight to 16-years-old as well as adults.

Anyone can join, you don’t have to be a club member to attend this outdoor fitness and skill-based training, and all abilities are welcome at these popular, fun sessions.

New players are welcome into any age category, with competing teams in every age group in various leagues.

Anyone wanting to get involved in netball is welcome, whether for fun, fitness or to compete. For further details email Michelle or Lou on royalsjuniorsnc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook Royals Juniors Netball Club.

For people at Nailsea training is at Grove Park, behind Scotch Horn, every Monday from 4.15pm-5pm, with sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday at Hazel Close in Clevedon at 5pm-5.45pm, 6pm-6.45pm and 7pm-7.45pm and at the Campus Field in Weston on Tuesdays (6.15pm-7pm and 7.15pm-8pm).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Collision between truck and car in village

The collision occured between Tyntesfield and Portbury Lane. Picture: Google

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Racism has ‘no place in North Somerset’

Sacha Knop at the Lake Ground in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Rasha Tyson

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

St John Ambulance supports lifesaving blood donations during crisis

St John Ambulance volunteer Thomas Morley at a blood donation session in Claverham. Picture: St John Ambulance

Most Read

Collision between truck and car in village

The collision occured between Tyntesfield and Portbury Lane. Picture: Google

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Racism has ‘no place in North Somerset’

Sacha Knop at the Lake Ground in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Rasha Tyson

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

St John Ambulance supports lifesaving blood donations during crisis

St John Ambulance volunteer Thomas Morley at a blood donation session in Claverham. Picture: St John Ambulance

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Netball sessions have re-opened in different parts of North Somerset in Nailsea, Weston and Clevedon

Netball’s netfit style sessions are open again for anyone from the age of eight onwards all over North Somerset. Picture: Lynne Giles

Cleeve seconds well beaten by Barrow Gurney rivals

Charlie Grubb hits out for Cleeve seconds on his way to a half century

North Somerset Tennis Academy camps start

North Somerset Tennis Academy have special offers for summer camps

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Health campaign launched after obesity shown to increase risk of death from coronavirus

People are being encouraged to lose weight to protect themselves against cornavirus.