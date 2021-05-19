Local bowls clubs prepare for Big Weekend open days

Published: 12:30 PM May 19, 2021

Brian Powell helped Nailsea to victory over Isle of Wedmore in one of several recent friendlies.

And Powell will be representing the club in the Bowls England Champion of Champions tournament later this summer, while also helping other members host Open Days on May 30 and May 31.

A spokesperson said: "Bowls is a great sport for all ages, providing activity and fitness as well as social interaction.

"As well as being a competitive club, we offer a friendly atmosphere and good social life. Come along and meet friends old and new."

To register your interest for the Bowls Big Weekend email nailseabowlsclub@gmail.com.

You may also want to watch:

*West Backwell Bowling Club will also be taking part in the National Spring Bank Holiday initiative to promote their 'welcoming and socially-distanced sport'.

The thriving outdoor club will be running free afternoon taster sessions from 2pm on May 30 and May 31 and offering free membership to new bowlers for the first year.

More information is available on their facebook page and website westbackwellbc.org.uk and membership can be discussed by calling 0800 083 5198 or emailing Bob Keightley at wbbcsecretaryinternal@outlook.com.

*Portishead Bowling Club are holding an Open Day on Monday May 31, from 10am until 3pm.

Their Lake Grounds base is adjacent to the cricket club and equipment will be provided to those coming along to have a go.

There is free car parking, no obligation to join and visitors - who are asked to wear flat-soled shoes - will be able to learn all about the game and the club.

More information is available on their facebook page and website portisheadbowlingclub.org.uk.



