Nailsea United slip to defeat against Worle

Published: 9:00 AM August 31, 2021

Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United - Credit: Paul Harnden

A heavily congested Bank Holiday programme made team selection problematic for Nailsea United’s home fixture against a very strong Worle side.

Worle were the quick out of the blocks with a shot just wide after four minutes but United retaliated with Rob Brown picking out Mark Iles in a good position whose first time shot did not trouble the keeper.

The visitors opened the scoring on seven minutes with a break on the right which ended with a shot that beat Owen Adamson to find the far corner of the net.

But the next half chance went to Nailsea with an Iles corner beyond the far post met by Mike Rowcliffe whose header was wide.

Nailsea levelled on the half hour when another accurate free kick by Iles found Matt Day who, with his back to goal, controlled the ball on his chest before turning to send the ball past the keeper for a fine goal.

Worle were breaking quickly from defence to attack and retook the lead on 38 minutes with a move on their right which saw a piece of close control by their striker round Adamson to roll the ball into the net.

Nailsea would not lie down, equalising with one minute of the first half remaining with a looping header by Rob Brown which dropped under the bar.

But it took only five minutes for Worle to regain the upper hand when they worked their way through the home defence to score a well constructed goal.

Five minutes later an Iles free kick could not be gathered by the visiting keeper but Day was unable to control the rebound and shot wide.

Play was end to end with neither goal seriously challenged until 15 minutes from time when Worle took advantage of poor defensive work by the hosts to seal a 4-2 win.

United knew, with players missing and several playing out of position, they would have to perform extremely well against a competitive Worle side and did just that to a degree.

But Worle possess two central strikers who proved the difference between the two sides and United host Westfield in a rearranged game on Saturday (September 4, 3pm).