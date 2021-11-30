Nailsea United recent winning run comes to an end at Stockwood Wanderers

Nailsea United's recent unbeaten run came to an end when they lost 3-0 at Stockwood Wanderers on Saturday.

The North Somerset outfit travelled to South Bristol with back-to-back wins on a cold and blustery day and got off to the worst possible start.

Just two minutes had been played when Jamie Thompson cut through a static Nailsea defence to open the scoring.

Wanderers were looking to add to their lead as they forced Owen Adamson to push a goal bound shot around the post on 15 minutes.

Nailsea were reduced to sporadic attacks with Mark Iles shooting wide on 30 minutes.

The best chance for the visitors to get on to the score sheet came on 38 minutes when Matt Long sent Elliott Moore away on the left.

The young winger beat his defender and fired towards goals but his shot was deflected wide.

Matt Long was again the supplier two minutes before the break when he set up Matt Williams with a half chance which the home goalkeeper easily collected.

With the wind making controlled football difficult a direct approach was required. This method saw Stockwood double their lead on 60 minutes when Kev Zyberi finished a swift move down their left flank which saw the ball end up in the Nailsea net.

Immediately Nailsea were forced to make their first change with Mike Rowcliffe replacing the injured Mark Iles.

Nailsea could not really make any impression on a resolute Stockwood defence.

In the last ten minutes Nailsea had the better chances.

Matt Williams hooked the ball just over the bar and Elliott Moore sent over a teasing cross which was not converted.

Mike Rowcliffe then could not get the headed connection he wanted from a Ryan Ford corner as time was running out.

In added time Stockwood scored their third goal through Callum Francomb with a wind assisted shot from 35-yards out which defeated Adamson.

A three goal difference was perhaps a flattering scoreline but Stockwood are a strong side and in taking the lead in the first two minutes they made it very difficult for Nailsea to come away with any points.

Next week Nailsea are on the road again, this time to Chard Town at 2pm.