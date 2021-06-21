Nailsea Unied beat Tiverton Town to win Somerset Youth League Covid Cup

Published: 11:21 AM June 21, 2021

All smiles for Nailsea United under-18s after they win the Somerset Youth League Covid Cup. - Credit: Tim Hodges

Nailsea United under-18s came from behind twice before overcoming Tiverton Town in a penalty shootout to win the Somerset Youth League Covid Cup at Bridgwater.

In an exciting final, Freddie K was on hand on both occasions to draw Nailsea level with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

The tie went straight to a penalty shoot-out where United ran out 3-1 winners after goalkeeper Lucas S made two fine saves.

The competition was set up by the league as a way of restarting football after the long winter lockdown and comprised of a group stage with Hutton, Locking and Burnbridge Wanderers.

After Hutton and Locking dropped out, Nailsea drew and won their two games against Wanderers to progress to the quarter-final against Minehead AFC.

A 7-1 victory set up Burnbridge in the semi-final where Nailsea came away 2-0 winners to move them in the final against Tiverton.

"It’s a fantastic achievement by the boys and coaches," said jubilant club chairman Matt Hicks.

"It’s a really talented group, with the majority now playing adult football at a good standard. As a club we are really proud of the them and a great deal of the congratulations need to go to the coaches Steve Allen, Tim Hodges and Rich Forse."