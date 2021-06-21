News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Nailsea Unied beat Tiverton Town to win Somerset Youth League Covid Cup

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:21 AM June 21, 2021   
Nailsea United celebrate winning the Somerset Youth League Covid Cup.

All smiles for Nailsea United under-18s after they win the Somerset Youth League Covid Cup. - Credit: Tim Hodges

Nailsea United under-18s came from behind twice before overcoming Tiverton Town in a penalty shootout to win the Somerset Youth League Covid Cup at Bridgwater.

In an exciting final, Freddie K was on hand on both occasions to draw Nailsea level with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

The tie went straight to a penalty shoot-out where United ran out 3-1 winners after goalkeeper Lucas S made two fine saves.

The competition was set up by the league as a way of restarting football after the long winter lockdown and comprised of a group stage with Hutton, Locking and Burnbridge Wanderers.

After Hutton and Locking dropped out, Nailsea drew and won their two games against Wanderers to progress to the quarter-final against Minehead AFC.

You may also want to watch:

A 7-1 victory set up Burnbridge in the semi-final where Nailsea came away 2-0 winners to move them in the final against Tiverton.

"It’s a fantastic achievement by the boys and coaches," said jubilant club chairman Matt Hicks.

Most Read

  1. 1 Controversial plans for Clevedon B&M set for approval
  2. 2 Gorgeous three-bedroom character cottage in rural area, with annexe
  3. 3 Portishead awarded GreenSeas Trust bin to tackle plastic pollution
  1. 4 Another North Somerset school hit with Covid cases
  2. 5 REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores
  3. 6 Man suffers head injuries after armed confrontation outside pub
  4. 7 Radical overhaul of bus network could bring £50m boost to West
  5. 8 Portishead Summer Show announces 2021 dates
  6. 9 North Somerset Covid cases increase by 170%
  7. 10 Clevedon girl, 4, wins music award

"It’s a really talented group, with the majority now playing adult football at a good standard. As a club we are really proud of the them and a great deal of the congratulations need to go to the coaches Steve Allen, Tim Hodges and Rich Forse."

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Field housing plans

Plans for housing on Backwell fields take step forward

Stephen Sumner

person
Susannah Elizabeth Turner, Emma Jayne Blackmore and Adele Jane Haysom have been awarded an OBE, BEM and MBE respectively.

Three North Somerset women commended in Queen’s birthday honours

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Long Ashton Community Centre café

Popular community centre café closes

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Man cycling more than 2000km for wife with breast cancer.

Charity Fundraiser

Clevedon man to cycle 'own Tour De France' for breast cancer charity

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus