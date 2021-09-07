Dominant Nailsea United earn slender win over Westfield

Published: 5:00 PM September 7, 2021

Nailsea United returned to winning ways in the Uhlsport Somerset League with a 1-0 victory over Westfield.

They made their intentions clear from the outset as James Springett fired just wide on two minutes.

Six minutes later Charlie Parsons made a good run on the right but his cross was cut out, before Mike Rowcliffe's header from an Elliott Moore corner was gathered by the Westfield keeper.

Springett played a clever pass inside the full back for Ryan Ford who forced a good save from the keeper but the pressure was rewarded on 24 minutes with a Mark Iles corner beyond the far post where it was guided back into the danger area for Rowcliffe to stab into the net for a deserved lead.

With two minutes of the first half left Nailsea were given a warning when a Westfield corner from their right was headed goalwards only to rebound onto the line before being cleared to safety.

You may also want to watch:

With the official looking at his watch Ewan Williams played a square ball to Springett who hit a first time shot from 25 yards only to see it rebound off the crossbar with the keeper just a spectator.

Given their dominance of the first 45 minutes United were disappointed to go into the break with a slender one-goal lead.

The second half started in the same manner as the first with Nailsea pressing as Iles shot wide and Parsons working a shooting position but the final effort lacked power.

On 65 minutes Moore gave way to Leon Osborne in attack and the substitute was played in by Springett soon after but again the final shot was gathered easily by the keeper.

Parsons showed good control to work his way along the goal line before finding Ford who forced a good save from the keeper, before Matt Day was replaced by Sam Olsen.

Nailsea had one more clear chance of making the game safe on 82 minutes as a neat move on the right saw the ball pulled back to Ford who shot well over.

Nailsea have a rest from the league programme on Saturday (September 11, 3pm), as they travel to Division One Timsbury in the Cup.

The reserves lost 4-3 at Cam Valley, while Nailsea A beat Clevedon United A 2-1 and Nailsea B drew 1-1 with Locking Park Res.

Unless there is a change in fixtures the next match at The Grove is on Saturday September 18 when the first team host Fry Club at 3pm.