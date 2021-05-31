Nailsea United girls end season in style

Published: 1:00 PM May 31, 2021

Nailsea United's under-16 girls team finished their final season in junior football in style.

The team faced their rivals from Stockwood Wanderers, who they had not beaten for five seasons, and claimed an impressive and memorable 5-3 victory.

Rosie Hill's hat-trick led the way, with Ella Cooper and Abbie Mills also on target.

And the team, who play in the Bristol Girls' League, have improved year on year, having just completed their most successful season yet.



