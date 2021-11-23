Elliot Moore's wonderful display helps Nailsea United thrash Ilminster Town

Elliot Moore scored twice and assisted a further two to help Nailsea United make it back-to-back wins with an impressive 6-0 win at Ilminster Town on Saturday.

United started well and following a move down the right, Matt Day forced Ilminster's goalkeeper into a fine save.

And after 12 minutes a shot from distance by Matt Long flew inches wide.

But United did not have long to wait to open the scoring when Elliott Moore sent over an inch perfect cross for Charlie Parsons to finish off the move by finding the back of the net after 25 minutes.

Moore was a constant threat to the hosts defence when his corner on the stroke of half-time was was not cleared, leaving Matt Long to power home a header to double United's lead.

Moments after the break Ewan Williams cut in towards goal but his resultant shot was wide.

In the 55th minute Matt Long collected the ball midway inside Town's half, weaved his way towards goal before unleashing a shot which left the home keeper grasping for fresh air as it flew past him for goal number three.

There was no stopping Nailsea's onslaught with Moore showing good composure to finish off a swift United counter attack five minutes later as he slotted the ball home.

It was one way traffic allowing Moore to get his second to finish off a United attack with 15 minutes remaining by tapping the ball into the net as the Ilminster defence was opened up.

The hosts responded by bringing a fine save by goalkeeper Owen Adamson as they tried to get on to the score sheet.

However, Nailsea grabbed the goal came courtesy of a penalty as the home goalkeeper brought down Mike Faires as he was about to shoot.

This allowed Tom Kemble to make no mistake from the spot for goal number six and cap a wonderful day at the office.

Next week United have to continue in the same way as they travel to high flying Stockwood Wanderers. Kick-off 2.30pm.

At The Grove, the Reserves entertain Burnham United. Kick-off 2.30pm.

Other results from Saturday.

Nailsea United Reserves 0 Bishop Sutton Reserves 2

Sporting Weston 4 Nailsea United “A” 3

Burnham United “A” 1 Nailsea United “B” 5