Hat-trick hero Day helps Nailsea United stun Stockwood

Published: 4:07 PM August 28, 2021

Nailsea United came out on top after a seven-goal thriller against Stockwood at their quaintly named Fish Bowl ground.

The visitors were immediately on the attack with Matt Day played in on the left but his shot did not trouble the home keeper.

Stockwood had their first meaningful attack on seven minutes but the final effort was wide of the mark.

With 15 minutes elapsed Nailsea finally broke the deadlock with Elliott Moore put through before easily beating the keeper.

Two minutes later Hallam Hawker, another youngster from the junior side who was making his full first-team debut, crossed from the right to find Elliott Moore who in turn found Luis Parnham whose first time shot rebounded from the upright to safety.

It was all Nailsea with the second goal coming as no surprise on 20 minutes with Ewan Williams winning a heading duel in midfield for Moore to collect before playing a through ball to Matt Day who advanced before cleverly chipping the ball over the advancing keeper.

The game became more even with Williams and Mark Iles both going close, then 10 minutes before the break Nailsea took a 3-0 lead with a move down the right involving Hawker and Williams whose shot rebounded from the crossbar to Day who finished for his second goal of the night.

If Nailsea thought they were in for an easy win they were brought down to earth on 42 minutes when the defence was caught out by a rare Stockwood attack which gave them the chance to score their opening goal which was fired in beyond Charles Lovell.

However, the visitors struck back immediately with Charlie Parsons making a crossfield pass to Hawker who in turn squared the ball into the danger area where Day made no mistake to score his hat-trick goal to give his side a 4-1 half-time lead.

At the start of the second half Stockwood caught the United defence square to score their second goal and the home side were now playing with greater confidence aided by some hesitant Nailsea defence.

And it was no surprise when the home side closed to within one goal with a well-taken free-kick on 55 minutes which found the top of the Nailsea net.

Nailsea needed to regroup if they were going to take advantage of their first-half dominance and with captain Mike Rowcliffe holding the defence together they rode out the Stockwood storm without any further problems.

With 15 minutes remaining United made a double change with Tom Kemble and Ben Hodges replacing Harry Watts and Hawker who could feel well pleased with his first full game for the first team.

And the remaining minutes passed without any further goals as Nailsea ran out 4-3 winners for their third victory of the season.