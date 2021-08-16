Nailsea United start new season with a win

Published: 12:00 PM August 16, 2021

Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United - Credit: Paul Harnden

Nailsea United got the new Somerset League season off to a winning start with a 3-2 victory at Clutton.

With several experienced players unavailable, manager Paul Mclaughlin brought in some younger players but saw them fall behind within two minutes.

A mix-up in the Nailsea defence gifted the hosts the lead, but they were back on terms two minutes later as Ewan Williams controlled a cross from the right and fired home.

Elliott Moore saw an effort deflected behind on 20 minutes, with Nailsea keeper Owen Adamson denying the home side with good handling before the break.

Nailsea were forced into a change before the hour as Leon Osborne gave way to Charlie Parsons and Ryan Ford headed wide from Moore's cross soon after.

You may also want to watch:

Adamson did well to push a shot away as Clutton pushed, before Ben Hodges replaced Harry Watts on 80 minutes.

Parsons was causing problems for the home side and after chances fell to Sam Olsen and Mark Iles, a cross from the right led to an own goal.

Clutton levelled when Nailsea failed to clear their lines but there was a late twist as Parsons sent Ford away on the right and he fired inside the near post.

Hard-working Iles was replaced by Hallam Hawker late on and Clutton were awarded a last-minute free-kick just outside the box.

But Adamson capped a fine display by diving to his right to push the ball away and seal the points.

Captain Mike Rowcliffe impressed at the back for Nailsea, against a lively Clutton attack, ahead of a home date with Clevedon United in midweek.

Nailsea entertain Chilcompton Sports at The Grove on Saturday (3pm).