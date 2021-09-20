Nailsea United pick up hard fought win over Fry Club

Published: 1:23 PM September 20, 2021

Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United earlier this year. - Credit: Paul Harnden

Nailsea United returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Fry Club at The Grove.

After last week’s disappointing defeat to Timsbury Athletic in the Uhlsport Somerset County Cup, United returned to league action.

However, it was the visitors who started the strongest with Owen Adamson forced into making a save within two minutes.

Gradually United put their game together, taking the lead after 10 minutes.

Ryan Ford latched onto a cross from the left and made space for himself before picking his spot to find the net via the far post.

But 10 minutes later Fry Club were awarded a penalty which was well struck but hit the post and rebounded to safety.

Ford again tested the visiting keeper after 30 minutes, but this time although the ball was not gathered cleanly it was cleared to safety.

United had another chance as a James Springett corner from the right was met cleanly by Mike Rowcliffe but he could only send his effort off target.

With three minutes left of the first half a good passing move saw Matt Day bearing down on the Fry goal but his shot did not trouble the keeper.

Adamson in the United goal saved well five minutes into the second half at the feet of the advancing Fry forward.

Matt Williams then went close when a pinpoint cross from Ford found him in space but he could only send his header wide.

The visitors, who were having more of the ball, then broke down the left but saw the final shot hit the side netting.

Nailsea then cleared the ball off their line, with Adamson beaten, before they claimed their second goal five minutes from time.

Williams and Charlie Parsons closed down Fry’s defence to find Springett 25 yards from goal. He took one touch to set himself before unleashing a shot which found the top corner to give Nailsea three hard earned points.



United are back at home against Ilminster Town on Saturday at 3pm.

In other results the Reserves went down by the only goal of the game at Tunley, the 'A' team were beaten 4-2 at home by Uphill Castle Reserves and the 'B' team were beaten 5-1 at Axbridge.