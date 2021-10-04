Nailsea United progress to next round of Somerset Senior Cup after Ashcott win

Published: 1:59 PM October 4, 2021

Before taking on Ilminster Town in their last league game, Nailsea United were presented with Grounds Team of the Season for the 2019/2020 campaign to club chairman Chris Adamson by Dave Braithwaite, who was representing the Somerset County League, and Megan Buller, who was representing the Somerset FA. - Credit: Nailsea United

Nailsea United secured passage into the third round of Somerset Senior Cup after beating Ashcott 6-5 penalties following a 2-2 draw at Ashcott Coronation Playing Fields last Saturday.

Nailsea had previously tasted defeat in the Premier and First Division Cup at Timsbury Athletic and were well aware that the visit to Ashcott.

The hosts tested Owen Adamson in the United goal after three minutes forcing him to make a double save to stop them taking the lead.

A couple of minutes later Charlie Parsons worked his way into the home area but the visitors goalkeeper gathered.

Nailsea were again indebted to Adamson after 13 minutes when a cross from the Ashcott right was headed goalwards to be smothered at point blank range.

As the half progressed United could not put their game together with sloppy passes and it was no surprise that Ashcott took the lead with a thunderous shot on 33 minutes, giving Adamson no chance.

Freddie King came on for Leon Osborne in attack 10 minuets into the second half and he had the ball in the net twice in five minutes but each time he was adjudged to be offside.

However, on 64 minutes there was no doubt when King took a free-kick just outside the area finding Luis Parnham who poked the ball past the keeper for the equaliser.

Ashcott went back in front two minutes later after poor defensive work.

The tie was end to end but the United equaliser came with 15 minutes remaining from another King free-kick which was deflected past the goalkeeper for the equaliser as the match ended all square.

King, James Springett, Ben Hodges, Evan Williams, Luis Parnham and Thomas Kemble all fired home before Adamson was the hero when his dive to his left saved the crucial Ashcott fifth penalty to ensure his team a place in the next round

Nailsea travel to Westfield in the league this Saturday at 3.00pm.