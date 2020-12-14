Published: 8:10 AM December 14, 2020

A young Nailsea United side fell to a 4-0 defeat at Worle on their return to Uhlsport Somerset League action on Saturday.

The home side took the game to United from the outset with Charles Lovell coming off of his line well on five minutes to cut out a Worle attack.

A Worle corner was headed over on 18 minutes, but Nailsea got a sight of goal soon after as Freddie King got a shot away, which was wide.

Worle were exploiting the space on the right of the Nailsea defence, though, with Lovell keeping the game scoreless with a fine full length save on the half-hour mark.

Five minutes before the break the United defence was undone as a Worle break on the left created an opportunity for them to open the scoring with a well taken goal which gave the young United keeper no chance.

And worse was to follow on the stroke of half time with a second Worle second a repeat of the opener, when space was left on the right side of the United defence.

Nailsea started the second half strongly with a curling shot from the right by Ollie Babbington just going past the far post on 50 minutes, then on the hour a corner from the right by King was met on the volley by Tom Kemble but rose just over the bar.

Matt Day replaced Babbington, who was carrying an injury, but Worle went 3-0 up on 65 minutes after a counter attack as Lovell saw the ball bounce off his body to the feet of a home player to score.

With 20 minutes left Nailsea made a double change with Ryan Ford and Elliott Moore giving way to Nathan Shipway and Joe Sharpes but the hosts scored a fourth when they played the ball down the middle to shoot past the advancing Lovell, who got his hand to the ball but not enough to stop it trickling into the net.

The last 10 minutes showed Nailsea were not going down without a fight as Shipway met a King corner from the right with a downward header which the keeper gathered and Day crossed from the left to find Ewan Williams, who could not profit.

Despite the scoreline, United competed well against a strong, clinical Worle side and the youngsters will only learn from games like this as the season progresses.

Nailsea are due to host Stockwood Wanderers at The Grove on Saturday (2pm).

The reserves drew 1-1 with Yatton & Cleeve while Jack Smith's hat-trick helped the A team to a 5-3 win over Uphill Castle.

The B team lost 4-3 to Winscombe, but Charlie Parson's treble led the C team to a 4-1 victory over Banwell.