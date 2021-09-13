Nailsea United knocked out of Uhlsport Somerset County by Timsbury Athletic

Published: 1:00 PM September 13, 2021

Uhlsport Somerset County Division One side Timsbury Athletic pulled off a shock win, dumping Premier Division Nailsea United out of the League Cup on Saturday.

Athletic came into the game with a 100 per cent winning record and had the first chance of the game after three minutes but could only shoot wide.

United then countered with Charlie Parsons forcing a good save before the hosts shot straight at Owen Adamson.

Ryan Ford shot wide after he made space and then Parsons put Matt Day through but again Adamson saved easily.

A fierce Timsbury effort was tipped over the bar as both sides went into half-time goalless.

The visitors brought on Leon Osborne for Elliott Moore during the interval but it was Timsbury who started the second half the strongest with two dangerous crosses both of which just needed a connection to give them the lead.

Ewan Williams got himself in a good position on the left but his final effort did not trouble the hosts before James Springett's corner was glanced by Scott Fisher just past the far post.

Adamson saved at the near post on the hour to keep Nailsea in the tie.

Nailsea made a double change on 65 minutes with Hallam Hawker and Sam Olsen coming on for Matt Day and Scott Fisher.

But once again Springett's dangerous free-kick was headed by Tom Kemble but he could not generate enough power.

However, with 15 minutes remaining Toby Neilson took advantage of Nailsea not clearing their lines from Ellis Hancock's header to bundle the ball over the line and give them the lead.

United pushed forward and had two more half chances before the final whistle.

Luis Parnham found Tom Kemble only to see his shot rise over the bar and Olsen chased a through ball but the advancing home keeper grabbed the ball by the fingertips as he tried to go around him, with the tie drawing to a close moments later.

This Saturday it is back to league action where Fry Club are the visitors to The Grove. Kick Off 3.00pm.

Nailsea's “A” team were comfortable victors with a 9-1 win at Yatton & Cleeve.