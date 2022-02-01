Chard Town ruin Nailsea United's homecoming
Nailsea United fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Chard Town in their first match at the Grove Sports Centre since mid-December last Saturday (January 29).
Nailsea were out of the traps first when a Mark Iles free-kick from the right flew just wide after four minutes.
United then had two chances inside a minute, first Leon Osborne headed wide from Jakob Hole's cross, followed by Matt Williams firing wide after linking well with Charlie Parsons.
Matt Day then sent his shot wide after good work by Luis Parnham, with the former seeing his strike from the edge of the penalty area well saved shortly after.
Chard began to weather the storm as goalkeeper Owen Adamson kept the contest goalless with a superb save at full stretch.
But with four minutes left of the first-half Nailsea conceded as Liam Cleal put Town 1-0 up at the break.
At the start of the second-half it was Chard who nearly doubled their lead on 47 minutes with a shot that went just wide.
And it was the visitors who successfully ran down the clock to return to South Somerset with all three points.
This Saturday Nailsea United are home again when they host Stockwood Wanderers at 2.30pm.