Nailsea United fall to heavy defeat against Mendip Broadwalk

Published: 5:00 PM October 25, 2021

Action from Nailsea United's match with Mendip Broadwalk at The Grove. - Credit: Richard O’Connor

Nailsea United fell to a 6-0 defeat against Mendip Broadwalk on their first visit to The Grove last Saturday.

The Bristol based side are one of the top four teams battling it out for Somerset County Football League Premier Division honours and made their intentions clear from the kick off.

Debutant Sidou Bojang beat the offside trap and rounded Owen Adamson but saw his effort blocked by the superb Nailsea defence.

However, Mendip opened the scoring after 33 minutes with Mendip taking the lead when Jack Medj’s shot wasn’t cleared and Tommy Mullins found the back of the net.

The visitors made it two seven minutes later when Nailsea lost the ball in the centre circle, allowing a counterattack and Rhys Hickery to score a fine second.

You may also want to watch:

Worse was to follow as a free-kick from the Conor Biggins on the right evaded the Nailsea defence to cross the line via the far post to see United go into half-time 3-0 down.

The first 10 minutes of the second half were even with Charlie Parsons forcing the Mendip keeper to save.

But Mendip were relentless in attack working their way through the United defence on 70 minutes to add the fourth goal through Bojang.

The former Hallen forward weaved in-between a few defenders before sending Adamson to the ground and rolled the ball into an empty net.

A minute later Charlie Parsons hit a superb volley which brought an equally good save from the Mendip keeper.

Biggins made it five when well taken effort into the top corner from just inside the box.

And it was no surprise when on 82 minutes the final goal was conceded with a quick break expertly finished by Jack Medj to make it six.

United returning to action in the local derby in the Somerset Senior Cup against Nailsea and Tickenham at The Grove at 2pm