Clevedon United hold off Nailsea United fightback to maintain perfect start

Published: 2:43 PM August 18, 2021

Action from the pre-season friendly between Nailsea United and Clevedon Town - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Clevedon United edged out Nailsea United in a six-goal thriller in a highly entertaining game at The Grove Sports Centre on Tuesday.

Both sides won their opening games with Clevedon triumphing against Chard Town, while Nailsea beat Clutton and the visitors showed their intentions inside the first minute forcing Owen Adamson to save well at the near post.

Nailsea held out until 12 minutes had elapsed when Clevedon took the lead with a quick counter attack down the right which ended in Danny Disley shooting across Adamson and finding the far corner.

Three minutes later in a replica of the first goal another quick attack saw Mitch Kern squirm the ball under goalkeeper Adamson to give Clevedon a two-goal lead.

Worse was to follow in the 25th minute with a third goal, and second, from Disley as a Clevedon raid down the left saw the ball cannon from the far post and over the line.

Immediately Nailsea made a tactical change with Harry Watts being substituted for Charlie Parsons to bring more attacking flair to the home side.

The hosts gradually got to grips with the visitors after the early onslaught having more of the ball and their improved performance paid off on 37 minutes with Elliott Moore tucking in a rebound past Clevedon goalkeeper Lucas Selway as he failed to gather a cross from the Nailsea left.

It was a different Nailsea side that took to the pitch for the second half as they took the game to the visitors.

A good move between Charlie Parsons and Ewan Williams opened up the visitor’s defence but the final shot went just wide.

Nailsea's pressure was rewarded on 51 minutes when Scott Fisher finished off a goalmouth scramble to score number two for the home side to bring the deficit to one goal.

Clevedon raised their game, but the home defence coped well with Adamson saving well with 15 minutes remaining.

Then the visitors finally put daylight between the two sides as Josh Morgan struck a shot from distance which found the Nailsea net to give Clevedon a two-goal cushion and ensure the three points.