Nailsea United ease to comfortable win at Westfield

Published: 2:29 PM October 11, 2021

Nailsea United picked up their third win in a row in all competitions with a 3-0 victory at Westfield last Saturday.



Nailsea were back in league action following last week’s triumph in the Somerset Senior Cup at Ashcroft and had the first chance after eight minutes.



Good inter-play between Charlie Parsons and Matt Williams down the right saw the latter shoot just wide.



Seven minutes later a perfectly weighted free-kick taken by Mike Rowcliffe put Ewan Williams through on goal but he could only drag his shot wide from a good position.



However, the visitors had to wait only five minutes to go ahead when Matt Williams fastened onto a ball on the right before finding the back of the net with a brilliantly judged lob.



But just a minute later United were dealt a blow when centre back Scott Fisher sustained a possible hamstring injury and gave way to Matt Day.



And after a lapse in concentration by the Nailsea defence, the home side spurned a scoring chance on the 24th minute.



By now Nailsea were having more of the ball and Ewan Williams played in Mike Rowcliffe on 32 minutes but the shot by United’s Captain lacked power.



Westfield started the second half by taking the game to Nailsea as they forced Owen Adamson, in the United goal, to save at his feet of the advancing Westfied attacker.



Nailsea weathered the Westfield storm unscathed before they doubled their lead in the 56th minute.



Ewan Williams was set free down the left before he sent over an inch perfect pass along the ground to the near post where Matt Day expertly tucked the ball into the Westfield net.



Westfield to their credit did not let their heads drop forcing Adamson to save a cross-shot from the right, allowing Nailsea’s Adamson tipped another effort over the bar.



The game was over on 67 minutes when Tom Kemble picked out Matt Williams who showed immediate control and beat the keeper with a perfect finish.



Nailsea’s win cemented their position in the top five.



This Saturday Nailsea are on their travels again at Chilcompton Sports at 3pm.