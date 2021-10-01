Nailsea United mark special occasion with big win over Ilminster Town

Published: 6:53 PM October 1, 2021

Before the game United were presented with Grounds Team of the Season for the 2019/2020 campaign to club chairman Chris Adamson by Dave Braithwaite, who was representing the Somerset County League, and Megan Buller, who was representing the Somerset FA. - Credit: Nailsea United

Nailsea United inflicted more misery on Ilminster Town with a 4-0 win at The Grove last Saturday.

Before the game United were presented with Grounds Team of the Season for the 2019/2020 campaign after nominations from visiting teams, supporters and other visitors.

The award was presented to club chairman Chris Adamson by Dave Braithwaite, who was representing the Somerset County League, and Megan Buller, who was representing the Somerset FA.

The hosts had the better of the early minutes with Matt Williams testing goalkeeper Andrew Male and on the quarter of an hour mark a wonderful weighted ball by Tom Kemble found Matt Williams but he was unable to control the direction of his header.

It was all Nailsea, though, with James Springett spraying passes to both wings and from one pass he found Ryan Ford on the right who passed to Charlie Parsons but his first time effort was gathered easily by Male.

You may also want to watch:

Ewan Williams made a strong run down the left forcing the busy keeper to save at the near post.

It seemed that it was only a matter of time for Nailsea to open the score which they duly did on 25 minutes when the Springett, Ford combination gave Matt Williams a chance, which he took, to open the scoring.

United had the chance to the double their lead when they were awarded a penalty when Male brought down Matt Williams.

The same player took the kick sending the ball into the far corner to double the lead.

The young United team were playing some delightful football and well worth their half time advantage.

However, the opening stages of the second half saw a more balanced game before United added another their third goal on 70 minutes with a passing movement that involved six players before Charlie Parsons finished off a great move by firing past the Male for goal number three.

And Town were put to the sword when Paul Mclaughlin and Andy Roper's side scored their fourth goal from a James Springett free-kick which found the back of the net.

This Saturday Nailsea take on Ashcott in the Somerset Senior Cup at 2pm.