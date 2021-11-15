News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Nailsea United hit Clutton for five in fantastic performance

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 8:26 PM November 15, 2021
Nailsea United face the camera

Nailsea United face the camera - Credit: Nailsea United

Nailsea United put in a five-star performance to return to winning ways after beating Clutton 5-1 on Saturday. 

Nailsea's Elliott Moore went close twice inside the first 12 minutes. His first effort was sent over the bar before his shot was easily gathered by Clutton's goalkeeper.

United were having the better of the play with Matt Day volleying over from a Springett corner before Ewan Williams firing past the post.

United's pressure was rewarded in the 22nd minute when Evan Williams showed good strength to win the ball before crossing to Charlie Parsons who found the back of the net to open the scoring. 

Nailsea doubled their lead on the half an hour mark following a ball out of defence which found Moore on the left, the youngster left his marker trailing before crossing to find Matt Williams who confidently beat the keeper with a good finish.

On 56 minutes Moore found Matt Day and he advanced towards goal to show good composure to slip the ball past the keeper to nestle in the net just inside the far post to put clear daylight between the two sides.

But seven minutes later confusion in the Nailsea defence saw the hosts concede an own goal. This gave the visitors renewed hope as they sought to bring the scores closer with United grateful for a fine full length save by goalkeeper Owen Adamson in the 70th minute.

However, Nailsea scored again following a deep cross from Moore beyond the far post where Day waited to place the ball beyond the keeper for his second goal of the contest.

And with five minutes remaining two substitutes combined for goal number five with Mark Iles converting an Adam Marsden cross to score just inside the post to give Nailsea their first win in four games 

Next Saturday Nailsea travel to Ilminster Town looking to build on their win at The Recreation Ground at 2:30pm.

In other results there was a clean sweep of wins for all the sides who played with a special mention to the “C” side who defeated the previously unbeaten Worle Ranger Reserves.

Football
North Somerset News

Author Picture Icon