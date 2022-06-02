Brilliant Nailsea United U12s crowned Woodspring Junior League champions

All smiles for Nailsea United under-12s as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Nailsea United under-12s

Nailsea United under-12s ended a wonderful season as they were crowned Woodspring Junior League champions after remaining unbeaten for the whole of 2022.

They clinched the league title with a 3-2 win against Burnbridge Wanderers and finished seven points clear at the top of the table, having beaten every single team in the top division.

The squad recently received their winners medals and winners plaque at the annual end of season awards.

Next year the North Somerset-based outfit will progress from nine-a-side football to 11-a-side football as Nailsea United under-13s, and have already secured team sponsorship from Bristol Television and Film Services.

Nailsea Junior Football Club have currently nearly 400 children signed on with 19 teams. For more information visit their club website - https://nailseajuniorfc.co.uk/.