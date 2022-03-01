Nailsea United blown away by table leaders Mendip Broadwalk

Nailsea United were soundly beaten 5-1 by Mendip Broadwalk in their Somerset League Premier Division encounter with the hosts scoring five unanswered first-half goals to remain top of the table.

The leaders took the lead on 10 minutes with a raid on the left which saw an innocuous cross elude Owen Adamson allowing Dylan Whittle to force the ball over the line at the back post.

Two minutes later Mendip doubled their lead through Conor Biggins, whose shot lobbed over the head of keeper Adamson.

Mendip scored number three on 25 minutes after a goalmouth scramble thanks to Rhys Hickery before two goals in three minutes put the game out of sight.

On 34 minutes the hosts were awarded a free kick which took a poor bounce just before it reached Adamson who could not gather and allowed Whittle to net the rebound.

The Nailsea defence were in disarray leaving Whittle unmarked on 37 minutes to easily slide the ball past the stricken Adamson for his hat-trick and Mendip's fifth at Filwood Park Playing Fields.

The scoreline was not a true reflection on the game with United having chances to score but unable to convert whilst the home side although dominant were assisted by poor work by the Nailsea defence.

With only pride to play for Nailsea started the second half as they finished the first with Adamson saving well at the near post.

But Nailsea matched their opponents after that and a good move down the United right saw Ryan Ford pick out Charlie Parsons who found Brad Cogan to see his shot blocked to give Nailsea a corner.

With 20 minutes remaining Nailsea made a triple change with Ryan Ford, Mark Iles and Luis Parnham being replaced by Matt William, Sam Olsen and Jakob Hole.

And it was substitute Williams who scored a consolation goal on 88 minutes when he held off his marker to score with a neat shot.

Defeat saw Nailsea drop to sixth place and they host fifth-placed Middlezoy Rovers, who are level on points with them, on Saturday (2.30pm).