Clevedon Town end pre-season with win at Nailsea United

Published: 2:30 PM August 2, 2021

Clevedon Town completed their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win over Nailsea United at the Grove.

They found dual registered United and Town keeper Charles Lovell in fine form as Glen Hayer's through ball from kick-off sent Freddie King in on goal, but Lovell cleared.

Two minutes later Hayer sent Ethan Feltham scurrying through, and this time Lovell cleared the danger for a throw.

The opener came on 15 minutes when another ball from the back, from Sam Hedges, found Alex Kemsley wide on the left and he cut in and beat Lovell from a narrow angle.

From the restart Town regained the ball and two minutes later doubled their lead when Morgan Williams scored with a stooping header from King’s corner.

It was nearly 3-0 on 18 minutes as another accurate ball over the top from Hayer found King racing through again, but his shot was pushed over the bar by Lovell. From the resulting King corner Hedges powered a header just over.

After this onslaught Nailsea managed to stem the tide with Seasiders under-18 Harry Watts showing up well at the back for United.

They almost gained a lifeline on 33 minutes when Clevedon goalkeeper Harley Wilkinson gave the ball away on the edge of the area but recovered well to cut out the danger.

Action from the pre-season friendly between Nailsea United and Clevedon Town - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

After a couple of further half chances for the home side Town pressed again on 37 minutes when skipper Callum Kingdon put King in on goal, but he could only shoot wide.

Then from Wilkinson’s clearance Feltham was put through by King but was brought down, only to fire the resulting free kick over the bar.

Another great passing move down the right came to nothing when Feltham was well blocked and this time Williams put his follow-up shot over the bar, so the half time score remained 2-0.

Nailsea came more into the game in the second half but with the Town defence looking firm and man of the match Kingdon picking up the pieces, chances were hard to come by.

Clevedon wasted no time in bringing on all their substitutes and regrouped effectively to remain in control.

Lovell was forced to tip a Morgan Davies corner over the bar and the keeper punched a shot from a sharp angle from Jack Jones onto the bar and the ball was cleared.

As the game moved into the last 10 minutes Clevedon continued to push forward in search of more goals and Josh Pitt and Jones combined to create a chance for Syd Camper which he headed over.

Jones was then crowded out in the area, but Archie Ferris following up saw his shot deflected wide and from the corner Lovell made a good double save to keep Clevedon out.

Then from a Jones corner Clevedon eventually scored their third in somewhat fortunate circumstances as the ball in was missed by Ferris but struck Alex Kemsley and went in.

The final action saw Hedges find Pitt whose accurate cross was well claimed by Lovell.

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson (Pitt 67), Heywood, Kingdon, Hayer (Babbington 59), Hedges, Williams (Davies 67), Camm (Camper 67), Feltham (Jones 59), King (Ferris 67), Kemsley.