Mistakes cost Nailsea United as Middlezoy Rovers claim all three points

Middlezoy Rovers capitalised on two mistakes to beat Nailsea United 2-0 on a cold and windy Saturday at The Grove.

The hosts were out of the blocks first with Sam Olsen winning the ball on the right before crossing to find Charlie Parsons in the centre but he was unable to control a difficult ball.

Three minutes later Ewan Williams sent in a cross from the left which was met by the head of Brad Cogan forcing the Middlezoy keeper to tip over the bar.

After 30 minutes Matt Williams and Charlie Parsons worked an opening but Parsons could not find any force on the shot which the keeper gathered easily.

Five minutes later a James Springett corner was met on the volley by Matt Williams but again it was easily gathered by the keeper as the match went into the break goalless.

Only three minutes of the second half had passed when the visitors showed their intentions with a dangerous ball from their left which was allowed to run across the Nailsea goal with only a touch required but the ball went agonising wide.

In the 50th minute Nailsea had the chance to open the scoring when a beautifully weighted through ball from James Springett set Brad Cogan away, but he lost control at the vital time allowing the keeper to save.

Immediately Nailsea were grateful to Owen Adamson who saved a one-on-one situation with his legs.

As has happened so many times this season, Nailsea's opponents took the lead after a basic mistake.

Matt Williams tried to play the ball back to be cleared, but his pass was under hit and found Charlie Bridges to score the opening goal.

Nailsea tried to force the equaliser without any success and were undone by another defensive error on 89 minutes as two defenders failed to clear the ball allowing the visitors to break away and double the score with a simple tap-in from substitute Noah Brown.