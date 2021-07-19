Nailsea Touch take O2 tournament spoils at St Mary's

Published: 7:00 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 1:09 PM July 19, 2021

Nailsea Touch came out on top in an O2 Touch Tournament at St Mary's Old Boys.

In a group with Supermarines, Bristol Harlequins and the host club, while not at their best, Nailsea's control and discipline saw them cruise into the knockout stage.

Temperatures soared to above 30 degrees between fixtures, making the conditions tough for free flowing rugby.

Nailsea faced a strong Thornbury side in the semi-finals, who had come out of a tricky group themselves.

And they once again showed fantastic control as they shot out into a 4-1 lead early on, allowing them to preserve energy ahead of the final.

Even when Thornbury started to fight their way back into the game, Nailsea never looked in danger of losing their lead as the line defence held true on several occasions.

The final was against a side they had already faced in hosts St Mary's, who had beaten one of the tournament favourites Cardiff in their semi-final tie.

The first meeting between the two was a high-scoring 6-5 affair that was only won after Emile Swanson snuck over with just seconds left.

The final was much more tense as Nailsea Touch camped in the St Mary's half for much of the game.

And after a counter-attack started by Celine Swanson gave Ryan Anthoney the space to get within 10 metres of the opposition line, it just took a simple pass to put Adam Weavers in space to open the scoring.

Nailsea's defence looked as good as it had been the whole tournament and St Mary's found it difficult to break down but eventually managed to find room out wide to score in the corner and level.

Despite that setback, Nailsea continued to keep St Mary's pinned in the final 20m and this pressure finally paid off as Tom Henderson, playing in his first tournament for the club, slid over the line to give them a 2-1 lead, that would never be broken.

"Every single player gave their all and I was so proud to be part of this team," said coach Adam Weavers.

"We came up against a lot of tricky opposition but we never let them get the better of us."

Nailsea will finish their summer season this week in the Bristol League with a top-eight finish.