Nailsea & Tickenham beat Burnham United to reach Somerset Senior Cup semi-finals

Nailsea & Tickneham turned on the style to beat Burnham United 3-0 and reach the semi-finals of the Somerset Senior Cup on Saturday.

With no game last week the Swags looked sluggish in the first half and found it difficult to break down the well organised away side.

Burnham made it difficult by organising men behind the ball and slowing down the game at every opportunity, a tactic that worked very well.

N&T carved out a couple of half chances with Joe Berry hitting the crossbar not long before the interval as both sides went into the half-time break still on level terms.

Chris Gale was introduced at half-time and N&T came out with more intensity, scoring soon after the restart after a cross from the right was finished by in-form goal scorer Jacob O’Donnell.

The Swags were certainly not at their best, but they did take more control of the game, with Sam Trueman gaining more possession of the ball in midfield.

A second goal came after a goalmouth scramble saw the ball fall to the clinical O’Donnell, who made no mistake with a left-footed effort.

In the final stages Mike Wallington looped a deep cross into the box which the Burnham keeper could not deal with, and it was parried straight to Jared Ford to half volley into the corner of the net for the third Swags goal.

"We are obviously pleased to progress to the semi-final and with the result," said joint manager Jamie Smith.

"To be honest we are slightly disappointed with the performance as we have set such high standards this year and I know we can do more, but it’s a good sign if you can win anyway."

Nailsea & Tickenham welcome Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division leaders Mendip Broadwalk to Fryth Way for a Premier & First Division Cup semi-final on Saturday (3pm).