Sport

Nailsea & Tickenham's second-half display overcomes resolute Worle

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:36 PM July 11, 2022
Action between Nailsea & Tickenham and Worle at the Recreation Ground.

Action begween Nailsea & Tickenham and Worle at the Recreation Ground. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Nailsea & Tickenham’s second half display helped the Swags overcome a determined and resolute Worle with a 4-1 win at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring with a great team goal after four minutes, following some lovely football between Luke Osgood and Joel Bayliss to slide Jared Ford in one-on-one to tuck it into the bottom corner.

Nailsea & Tickenham were in control for large parts of the first half but it was Worle who scored just before half-time.

A long ball was kicked forward and Johnny Parker did well to get the ball down and round the goalkeeper to level the scores.

The Swags retook the lead on 60 minutes. Ford found O’Donnell who flicked it over the keeper before finished it off by tapping into an empty net.

Shortly after O’Donnell notches a second with some real quality as he skipped past two before sending the keeper the wrong way with some great skill.

Ford finished the scoring with a neat back heal to seal victory.
 

Non-League Football
North Somerset News
Weston-super-Mare News

