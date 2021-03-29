Nailsea Tennis Club happy to reopen

Published: 3:00 PM March 29, 2021

Nailsea Tennis Club is finally looking forward to opening its courts once again this week.

With grassroots sports allowed to return from Monday March 29, Nailsea players are looking forward to the return of club play on a Wednesday night and Saturday afternoon.

The club now has a thriving Monday night men’s session, while Thursday evening is the turn of ladies, who have never played tennis before or fancy returning to the game again.

Both evenings are very popular and well supported, while players can also join weekday sessions on Monday afternoons and Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

Nailsea's junior programme goes from strength to strength, with four sessions on a Saturday morning for age groups 4-7, 7-10, 10-14 and 14-17.

These are run by level three coach Henry, who also runs the ladies Thursday sessions.

Nailsea Tennis Club boasts three artificial all-weather courts along with floodlights and ample free parking is directly next to courts.

Anybody interested in joining can email Jackiethompson321@hotmail.com.