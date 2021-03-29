News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Nailsea Tennis Club happy to reopen

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM March 29, 2021   
A previous open day with free coaching at Nailsea Tennis Club

A previous open day with free coaching at Nailsea Tennis Club - Credit: Mark Atherton

Nailsea Tennis Club is finally looking forward to opening its courts once again this week.

With grassroots sports allowed to return from Monday March 29, Nailsea players are looking forward to the return of club play on a Wednesday night and Saturday afternoon.

The club now has a thriving Monday night men’s session, while Thursday evening is the turn of ladies, who have never played tennis before or fancy returning to the game again.

Both evenings are very popular and well supported, while players can also join weekday sessions on Monday afternoons and Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

Nailsea's junior programme goes from strength to strength, with four sessions on a Saturday morning for age groups 4-7, 7-10, 10-14 and 14-17.

You may also want to watch:

These are run by level three coach Henry, who also runs the ladies Thursday sessions.

Nailsea Tennis Club boasts three artificial all-weather courts along with floodlights and ample free parking is directly next to courts.

Most Read

  1. 1 Care home residents reunited with loved ones
  2. 2 Zoo wins three tourism awards
  3. 3 Call for residents to complete Census 2021
  1. 4 Golf course concessionaire asked to surrender lease
  2. 5 Portishead coach firm launches post-lockdown getaways this summer
  3. 6 Man suffers head and chest injuries after group assault
  4. 7 Cinema launches £70k fundraising appeal to increase capacity and aid covid recovery
  5. 8 Families reunite at care home as Covid-safe visits restart
  6. 9 Health leaders urge public to follow Covid-19 guidance as restrictions ease
  7. 10 Call for eligible people to book for vaccine

Anybody interested in joining can email Jackiethompson321@hotmail.com.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aerial shot of Mizzen Court, Portishead. High-rise apartment complex with orange, blue and cream render on harbourside.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Marina living at its best, in the penthouse

Report By Karen Richards

person
Aerial view of luxury Marine Place Clevedon development which is set into the cliff-face. One is up for sale.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

One of the finest homes in Clevedon back on the market

Report By Karen Richards

person
Sarah Everard was walking home alone when she disappeared.

Women's Safety

Women 'do not feel safe' in North Somerset

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Mass Covid-19 testing at Gordano School this month.

Covid - A Year On

Covid – A Year On: Mass testing underway to provide a safe education

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus