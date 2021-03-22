Nailsea Tennis Club ready for reopening

Published: 1:00 PM March 22, 2021

Nailsea Tennis Club is finally looking forward to opening its courts once again on Monday March 29.

Players will be able to return to club play on Wednesday nights and Saturday afternoons and Nailsea now also has a thriving Monday night men’s session.

There is a Thursday evening session for women who have never played tennis before or fancy returning to the game again, with both evenings proving very popular and well supported.

During the week players can join the week day sessions that run on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and Monday afternoons.

Nailsea's junior programme is going from strength to strength, with four sessions on Saturday mornings for youngsters aged 4 to 7, 7 to 10, 10 to 14 and 14 to 17.

These are run by level three coach Henry, who also runs the women's sessions on Thursdays.

Naiksea Tennis Club boasts three artificial all-weather courts, along with floodlights, and ample free parking is directly next to the courts.

Anybody interested in joining can email

Jackiethompson321@hotmail.com.