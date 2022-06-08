Nailsea Lawn Tennis Club hold successful Open Day

Nailsea Lawn Tennis Club and Nailsea Bowling Club enjoyed a successful Open Day as part of the Mizzymead Recreation Centre's Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

The Nailsea community came out in force to support this popular venue, which has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic.

And strong demand from children who visited on the day has led to the introduction of additional midweek junior tennis coaching sessions.

There is also the opportunity for mums and dads to take up coaching and enjoy the wider sporting and social activities that Mizzymead has to offer.

“It was such a vibrant day and it was great to see so many families take advantage of one of Nailsea’s best kept secrets," said Nailsea Lawn Tennis Club Chairman Jon Lawson.

“Since taking the decision to invest in new surfaces last year, we have grown our membership and enjoy capacity to welcome new families as Nailsea continues to expand and thrive."

Enquires on how to become a member can be made to: nltcjuniors@gmail.com.