Athletics: Nailsea Running Club's Ironwood Challenge proves popular

Robbie Stewart - Clevedon Athletic Club Maisie_Mouse@icloud.com

Nailsea Running Club's Ironwood Challenge proved popular as over 180 runners braved the mud and windy conditions to complete the undulating course.

The route for the multi-terrain race took competitors through the fields and woods north of Long Ashton, starting from the community centre in Keedwell Hill.

And Clevedon Athletic Club's Robbie Turner was first past the post in a time of 41 minutes 40 seconds, while Sophie Voller of Westbury Harriers won the women's race in 49.54.

Clevedon's Matthew Evans (44.20) was fourth, while Portishead's Jason Scott (45.53) and Steev Reynolds (46.46) were seventh and ninth respectively.

Full results can be found on the club website nailsearunningclub.org.uk.

The club's next race is the most popular Tyntesfield 10k on Wednesday May 20 at 7pm. The event attracted over 400 entrants last year. Contact info@nailsearunningclub.org.uk for more details.