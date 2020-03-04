Advanced search

Athletics: Nailsea Running Club's Ironwood Challenge proves popular

PUBLISHED: 16:18 04 March 2020

Robbie Stewart - Clevedon Athletic Club

Robbie Stewart - Clevedon Athletic Club

Maisie_Mouse@icloud.com

Nailsea Running Club's Ironwood Challenge proved popular as over 180 runners braved the mud and windy conditions to complete the undulating course.

The route for the multi-terrain race took competitors through the fields and woods north of Long Ashton, starting from the community centre in Keedwell Hill.

And Clevedon Athletic Club's Robbie Turner was first past the post in a time of 41 minutes 40 seconds, while Sophie Voller of Westbury Harriers won the women's race in 49.54.

Clevedon's Matthew Evans (44.20) was fourth, while Portishead's Jason Scott (45.53) and Steev Reynolds (46.46) were seventh and ninth respectively.

Full results can be found on the club website nailsearunningclub.org.uk.

The club's next race is the most popular Tyntesfield 10k on Wednesday May 20 at 7pm. The event attracted over 400 entrants last year. Contact info@nailsearunningclub.org.uk for more details.

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Athletics: Nailsea Running Club’s Ironwood Challenge proves popular

Robbie Stewart - Clevedon Athletic Club

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Homes at housing development to go on sale later this month

An artist’s impression of a home in Coppice Place. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

North Somerset throws away 17,000 tonnes of food waste per year

Grand Pier recycling station

Mental health charity which helps young people receives funding boost

Mental Health Awareness Portishead has won funding from the National Lottery Community Fund. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24