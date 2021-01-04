Nailsea Running Club launch Couch to 5k course

Published: 7:55 AM January 4, 2021

Nailsea Running Club are launching a new virtual version of the popular Couch to 5k programme this month.

It startw on Tuesday January 12 and is aimed at helping novice runners improve over a nine-week period to enable them to eventually complete a 5k run.

In light of the tier system currently in place to help try and stop the spread of coronavirus, the course will be run online and be reviewed as guidelines change.

Runners will be supported by video calls before and after runs, with other online resources available, and are advised to find another person to run with while respecting social distancing measures.

It costs just £15 and the price includes a club vest or T-shirt, as well as membership of Nailsea RC, and is open to anyone aged over 18.

For more information about the course or to register your own interest, email info@nailsearunningclub.org.uk.

A form will have to be completed before entrants can gain access to the Facebook group, but payment is not needed until individuals have trialed the course for a few weeks to be satisfied with the format.



