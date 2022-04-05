Nailsea Juniors receive cheque from Lions Club
Published: 9:30 AM April 5, 2022
- Credit: Jennifer Watts
Nailsea Junior FC recently received a cheque for £435 from Nailsea Lions Club member Adrian Morgan.
Parents from Nailsea Juniors under-nines braved the wintry weather back in December to follow the Lions' Christmas float and collect donations.
And the Lions Club donated a large majority of the funds raised on the night to the football club.
Spokesman Ben Watts said: "A huge thanks to Nailsea Lions Club and all the parents from the under-nines team who helped."