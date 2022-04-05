Nailsea Juniors receive cheque from Lions Club

Nailsea Juniors under-nines with Adrian Morgan (Lions Club) and coach Jamie Walsh - Credit: Jennifer Watts

Nailsea Junior FC recently received a cheque for £435 from Nailsea Lions Club member Adrian Morgan.

Parents from Nailsea Juniors under-nines braved the wintry weather back in December to follow the Lions' Christmas float and collect donations.

And the Lions Club donated a large majority of the funds raised on the night to the football club.

Spokesman Ben Watts said: "A huge thanks to Nailsea Lions Club and all the parents from the under-nines team who helped."

Nailsea Juniors under-11s player Ruby Watts shows off the cheque received from Nailsea Lions Club - Credit: Jennifer Watts








