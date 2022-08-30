News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Promoted Nailsea fall just short against Frampton Cotterell

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM August 30, 2022
Nailsea CC had already secured promotion despite their defeat to Frampton Cotterell.

Nailsea CC had already secured promotion despite their defeat to Frampton Cotterell and will go up with Carsons & Mangotsfield. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Promoted Nailsea’s final home game of the season saw them lose 12 runs against Frampton Cotterell as they tried to chase down leaders Carsons & Mangotsfield.

Having chosen to bat first on a good pitch and fast outfield, Frampton lost early wickets to Adrian Procter (1-20), thanks to a diving Richard Billows catch, and Jack Smith (1-15) before a reaching 116-2.

James Taylor struck with two quick wickets and Rupert Kelly (2-34) took a couple of stunning return catches in a fine eight-over spell as Nailsea kept the pressure on. 

Nat Pinkney (2-33) bowled with fire and combined with Taylor (4-32) as the visitors were dismissed for 170.

Nailsea lost Gary Phippen early for six, but Kelly (21) looked in good touch and when Josh Dann - with a hard hit 50 - and Ben Pinkney (31) were going along at a lively pace, the outcome looked a formality. 

However, quick wickets, good catches in the deep and the odd rash stroke, left Dave McIlroy (18) to offer late resistance as Nailsea fell agonisingly short, bowled out for 158.

The club can look back on another successful and enjoyable season, at senior and junior level, and host their junior awards on Friday and senior presentation from 7pm on Saturday when they return from their final game at Failand & Portbury. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Nailsea pub re-opens after £350,000 refurbishment
  2. 2 See Monster drone show: All you need to know
  3. 3 Apply for grants to make your home more energy efficient
  1. 4 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
  2. 5 Ellie Wallace impresses at ASICS Nations 5k race on England debut
  3. 6 £1,000 donation helps environmental group host event
  4. 7 Cleeve crowned Bristol & District Division Two champions
  5. 8 GCSE results 2022: 'Smashing' grades at Clevedon School
  6. 9 Large, versatile detached house with estuary views
  7. 10 Warning of pub closures as landlords face 300pc increase in energy bills

All members and past players and families are very welcome to attend.

Cricket
North Somerset News
Nailsea News

Don't Miss

An elderly Weston woman has fallen victim to a telephone scam in Weston.

Police warning over courier scams in North Somerset

Paul Jones

person
Rights of way are being reviewed by North Somerset Council.

North Somerset Council

Council launches review on public rights of way in North Somerset

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of See Monster. 

See Monster

See Monster delayed, AGAIN

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset Council believes the new street lights will help it to make money savings in the futu

North Somerset Council

Portishead street lights to be replaced

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon