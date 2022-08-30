Promoted Nailsea fall just short against Frampton Cotterell

Nailsea CC had already secured promotion despite their defeat to Frampton Cotterell and will go up with Carsons & Mangotsfield. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Promoted Nailsea’s final home game of the season saw them lose 12 runs against Frampton Cotterell as they tried to chase down leaders Carsons & Mangotsfield.

Having chosen to bat first on a good pitch and fast outfield, Frampton lost early wickets to Adrian Procter (1-20), thanks to a diving Richard Billows catch, and Jack Smith (1-15) before a reaching 116-2.

James Taylor struck with two quick wickets and Rupert Kelly (2-34) took a couple of stunning return catches in a fine eight-over spell as Nailsea kept the pressure on.

Nat Pinkney (2-33) bowled with fire and combined with Taylor (4-32) as the visitors were dismissed for 170.

Nailsea lost Gary Phippen early for six, but Kelly (21) looked in good touch and when Josh Dann - with a hard hit 50 - and Ben Pinkney (31) were going along at a lively pace, the outcome looked a formality.

However, quick wickets, good catches in the deep and the odd rash stroke, left Dave McIlroy (18) to offer late resistance as Nailsea fell agonisingly short, bowled out for 158.

The club can look back on another successful and enjoyable season, at senior and junior level, and host their junior awards on Friday and senior presentation from 7pm on Saturday when they return from their final game at Failand & Portbury.

All members and past players and families are very welcome to attend.