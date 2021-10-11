Nailsea & District Croquet Club hold two beginners competitions
Nailsea & District Croquet Club gathered last Friday for two beginners competitions, one for Association Croquet (AC) and one for Golf Croquet (GC).
The GC competitors performed with great enthusiasm and expertise under the watchful eye of coach Steve Durston.
Erica Clapp, Jane Wilson and Val Webley all won four games out of five and had to be separated by net points.
On that basis, Clapp claimed the brand new Beginners Golf Croquet Cup and Wilson was runner-up.
The AC games took 90 minutes each (twice as long compared to GC) so the players were in two blocks and played three games each.
There were four semi-finals places to be claimed with Mike Akin-Smith, on three wins, and Ashley Akin-Smith and Sue Burns on two wins each clear semi-finalists.
Gary Faulkner and Paul Arbos had won one game each so a tie-break was organised to fill the fourth place. The winning hoop was scored by Arbos .
Unfortunately, the weather changed and the semi-finals had to be postponed then abandoned mid-game and re-started on Monday.
The resumed games were won by Mike Akin-Smith and Arbos who then played against each other in the final. Akin-Smith won and was presented with the Neuralogica Shield. Runner-up, Arbos took the Silver Jubilee Plate.