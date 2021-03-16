Nailsea & District Croquet Club turns 40!

Published: 9:00 AM March 16, 2021

Nailsea & District Croquet Club celebrates its 40th birthday this year.

In 1981, Peter Dyke founded the club on a piece of sloping ground just big enough for two croquet lawns and a small hut.

The only provision for toilets was the other side of the hedge at St Francis’s School and much of the equipment was stored under a water tower in the garden of a member who lived nearby.

It is some contrast to the thriving club that exists now as there are four lawns, the site has been levelled and the grass tended to create excellent conditions for top level competitive croquet.

In 1998, a clubhouse was built that boasts all the facilities of a modern sports club and Dyke has guided the development of croquet at Nailsea and also coached many junior players, some who have gone on to attain international status.

You may also want to watch:

The club is commissioning a new perpetual trophy to be presented to the winner of one of their summer tournaments to be named the Peter Dyke Ruby Shield in recognition of Peter’s work and dedication throughout the 40 years.

Nailsea will be opening for the season on April 3 and hope to run beginners courses for all levels of ability soon after that. They are also including a special fast-track class for talented players who would like to play at a high level.

Croquet is described as 'fascinating, fun and addictive' and the Nailsea club offers a friendly and inclusive environment and plenty of opportunities.

To find out more, contact Kathy Wallace on 01275 847902 or 07718 628287, visit the website: https://www.nailsea-croquet.org.uk/or find them on Facebook.