Nailsea Croquet Club stage series of competitions during a shortened 2020 campaign

Nailsea Croquet Club completed a reduced schedule of internal competitions during a strange 2020 season.

With the clubhouse closed, apart from access to equipment and toilets, and no club afternoons due to the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 23 members took part in at least one of the seven events.

The South West League programme had been cancelled, but the Open Advanced Singles saw Marcus Evans and James Galpin play a best of three match under Association Croquet rules.

The standard of play was very high and worthy of a final, with Evans winning the first game and Galpin the second.

The decider was reduced to a fascinating battle of wits as well as skill, with only two balls on the lawn.

And Galpin came out on top by a 26-23 score, with both having learned to play at Nailsea around the age of 13.

The B Class Advanced event had seven entries, with Pat Long and Andrew Wimshurst claiming six wins each.

The play-off was a close and exciting game in which Long triumphed 26-20.

In the level-play event, Graham McCausland won the only game.

The Short Croquet event was played in blocks leading to semi-finals, in which Brian Roynon beat Pete Longden 14-5 and Wimshurst defeated Peter Dyke 14-9.

In the final, Wimshurst beat Roynon by a 14-8 margin.

The upper band of level-play Golf Croquet saw Galpin showing his class, winning all of his matches to claim the Marshal Midda title.

Wimshurst was the runner-up, while McCausland won the lower band event ahead of runner-up Steve Durston.

Two events are still to be completed, with one finalist currently in lockdown in Wales and a semi-final in quarantine after travelling abroad.

The club hopes to resume recruitment next year and to run several taster sessions and courses of lessons for beginners.

It will also play host to the GC Home Internationals, on behalf of Wales, where there is no suitable venue with a sufficient number of lawns.