Nailsea Croquet Club tournament proves success

Published: 7:29 AM June 28, 2021

Nailsea Croquet Club used a new format for its June Advanced Tournament, with the change proving popular and attracting a full complement of entries from all over the South West.

As well as the usual Margaret Fleming Shield, there was the brand new Greta Stringer Cup to be won, named after a sterling member at the club for many years who is, sadly, now too frail to play.

In the Margaret Fleming Shield, Geoff Hughes from Nailsea progressed to the final but lost to Klim Seabright from Cheltenham, who also took the prize for the fastest victory in the tournament.

Kathy Wallace of Nailsea reached the semi-final of the Greta Stringer Cup but lost to Peter Balchin from Glamorgan, who then lost to tournament debutant Peter Kirby from Bristol who could be very proud of his success.

A spokesperson said: "The players were complimentary about the much improved Nailsea lawns and also about the friendly atmosphere that prevailed in spite of the notices and reminders about Covid safety.

"It was lovely to be back hosting a tournament but it will be even better when we can all pile into the clubhouse and sit round the tables together.

"2021 has been a bumper year for new recruits with members welcoming 25 people to croquet lessons. They have also held three enjoyable evening sessions for Backwell Scouts and are launching a Youth Croquet initiative which will be led by two successful products of the Junior Section.

"Marcus and Ryan both learned to play at Nailsea when they were very young and progressed to national level or beyond. They are now ready to teach the next generation of youngsters!"

Contact kathy@jnwallace.f9.co.uk for more information.